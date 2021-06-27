Smith Moore & CO. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

