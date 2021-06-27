Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX opened at $412.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.77. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

