PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $10,889,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.