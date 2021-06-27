Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $128,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

