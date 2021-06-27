Yakira Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SuRo Capital worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $335.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 216.61%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,373 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

