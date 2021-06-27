Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $114,000 Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

