10,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $740,000.

Shares of VOSOU stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

