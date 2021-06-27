50,000 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $989,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLTSU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

