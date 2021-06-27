Extendicare Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$775.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.81. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.