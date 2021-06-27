Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.20% of Aspen Technology worth $118,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

