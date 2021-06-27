BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

TSE:ZDM opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.45. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.23 and a 1 year high of C$25.23.

