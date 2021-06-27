Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $109,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.25 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.