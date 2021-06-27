Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

