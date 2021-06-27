Investors Real Estate Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CSR stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.