Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,709,000 after purchasing an additional 544,843 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 117.9% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

