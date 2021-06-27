Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,061 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

