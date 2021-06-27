Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 64,229 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,229 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN opened at $13.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

