Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.76 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

