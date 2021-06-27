Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

BRPMU opened at $10.10 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

