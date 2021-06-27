Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.66 million to $167.70 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $668.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.