PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

