PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 21,062 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $17,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CURI opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

