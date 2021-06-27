PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.56 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

