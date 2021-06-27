WAX Hits One Day Volume of $1.89 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $154.22 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00100132 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,746,440,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,514,382 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

