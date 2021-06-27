Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.95% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $44,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 91.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $802,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 246.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

