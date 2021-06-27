Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.74 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,212,780 coins and its circulating supply is 130,091,883 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

