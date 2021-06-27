ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $288.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. ZINC has a total market cap of $43,746.47 and $288.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

