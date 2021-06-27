Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 282,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,631,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.93 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

