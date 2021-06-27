Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 718,740 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $84,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 71.5% during the first quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2,095.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 227,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 78,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

