Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $64,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

