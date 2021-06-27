Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $78,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ChampionX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,586,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,932,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

