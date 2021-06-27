Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 83,740.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

