O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 25,317 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

