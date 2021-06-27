Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. KLA reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $316.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.65. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

