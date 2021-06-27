Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $11.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

