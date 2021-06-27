$453.88 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $453.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.75 million and the highest is $456.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

