HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

