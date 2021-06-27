HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

