HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,833,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,604,000 after buying an additional 471,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

