Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,723 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

