AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jun 21 dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

