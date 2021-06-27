Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 353 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

