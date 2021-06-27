Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

