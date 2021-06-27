Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.