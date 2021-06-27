TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,979.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 92.9% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $827,902.41 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

