Raze Network Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $271,773.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,175,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

