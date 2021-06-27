DeHive Hits 24 Hour Volume of $255,913.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $275,027.08 and approximately $255,913.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

