Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CNE stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. The company has a market cap of C$609.67 million and a PE ratio of 30.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.38. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canacol Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

