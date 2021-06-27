Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) declared a final dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Sunday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Redcape Hotel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.21.

About Redcape Hotel Group

Redcape Hotel Group, a hospitality company, owns and operates hotels in Australia. It operates 32 hotels in New South Wales and Queensland, as well as 23 bottle shops, four motels, and The Australian Brewery. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

