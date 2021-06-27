ETFS Battery Tech and Lithium (ASX:ACDC) to Issue Final Dividend of $6.81

ETFS Battery Tech and Lithium (ASX:ACDC) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 6.8089 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ETFS Battery Tech and Lithium’s previous final dividend of $0.84.

